Alzarri Joseph Suspended for 2 Matches Post On-Field Altercation with Shai Hope in WI vs ENG Clash

Two Caribbean players were spotted arguing on the pitch during the Series Decider match between the West Indies and England at Barbados' Kensington Oval, sparking debate. The West Indies Camp was clearly tense after captain Shai Hope and bowler Alzarri Joseph were spotted at conflict during the game. The incident attracted a lot of attention as it underlined that there were problems among the players, which resulted in Joseph sitting on the bench and leaving the action midway-way frustrated.

Following a furious confrontation with skipper Shai Hope during the third ODI against England on November 6, West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph has been banned two-matches by the West Indies Cricket Board (CWI). The altercation happened after Joseph's claiming of Jordan Cox's wicket when the fast bowler clearly stated his annoyance with the field placements. His wrath became stronger, and before Joseph left the pitch he confronted Hope.

Head coach Dared Sammy criticised Joseph's antics, which threw off the team's momentum, saying he would have a stern conversation with the bowler about his behaviour. Though the West Indies prevailed in the game, the debate regarding Joseph's behaviour eclipsed the team's run.

Cricket West Indies formally confirmed the two-match punishment on November 8. The choice was taken after the situation was reviewed with advice from the top coaching staff. Since then, Joseph has atoned to Hope, his colleagues, and supporters by owning a mistake in judgement during the on-field interaction. The statement read:

“Cricket West Indies (CWI) has imposed a two-match suspension on fast bowler Alzarri Joseph following an on-field incident during the 3rd CG United ODI at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. As part of CWI’s ongoing commitment to upholding the highest levels of professionalism and integrity in the game, the incident, which involved conduct falling short of CWI’s standards of professionalism, was reviewed in consultation with the Senior Men's coaching staff,”

