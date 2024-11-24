Kaviya Maran's ADORABLE Reaction During Rishabh Pant's Record Bid at IPL Auction Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2025 AUCTION: Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kaviya Maran's reaction during Rishabh Pant 's record bid is being loved by fans. Kaviya is very popular among fans and is often spotted at IPL venues rooting for the Sunrisers. She is also a regular fixture at SRH's table during auctions. The incident took place while the house was bidding for Pant.

Pant Sets A New Benchmark After Becoming The Most Expensive Ever

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant goes down as the highest buys in the ongoing IPL auction as he was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants at the whopping amount of ₹27 Crore. The amount LSG spent for Pant ensured Shreyas Iyer's record of being the tournament's costliest player lasted barely a few minutes after Punjab Kings broke the bank to buy the India batter for Rs 26.75 crore. Pant is currently in action for Team India as they clash against Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series.

Moments before Pant emerged as the most expensive player, Iyer surpassed the record held by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in the last auction. Iyer was the most expensive player sold as he was bought for ₹26.75, but Pant swiftly surpassed him.

The auction process is still on and it will continue on Monday as well.