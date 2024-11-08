'This one quality': India's T20 Capt. Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Key Lesson Learned From Rohit Sharma

Team India will return to action on Friday, this time in the blue jersey and in the format they have excelled in during 2024. Ahead of the India vs. South Africa T20I series, captain Suryakumar Yadav shared his experiences leading the team and discussed what he has learned from Rohit Sharma , who serves as captain in the ODI and Test formats.

Suryakumar Yadav On What He Learnt From Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav, still relatively new to captaincy, expressed how Rohit Sharma has imparted valuable lessons, including how to maintain balance in life.

“I have learnt from him (Rohit) that in life, balance is important, after doing well, even if you lose, your character should not change. This is one quality sportsman should have," Surya added.

“From a leader, you expect how much time one spends with his guys to build that comfort level. I also try that with my boys. Even when I am not playing, I try to hang out with players, have a meal with them, little things done off the field reflect on the on-field performance," the Indian skipper said.

Captaincy Methodology

As captain, SKY wants to create an open atmosphere within the team, where any member can come forward and express their ideas. Yadav said that this process builds confidence among the players and helps him understand their strengths.

“You have to understand what’s happening around and what’s going on in their minds. There needs to be a comfort level as they have different types of skill sets. The freedom to express themselves is very important and I am trying to give them that.