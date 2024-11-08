Published 22:30 IST, November 8th 2024
Sanju Samson Lights Up Durban With A Sensational Hundred Against South Africa, Breaks Records
Sanju Sasmson's performance against South Africa was outstanding. As India amassed runs against the Proteas Men, Samson's incredible ton made it appear easy.
Sanu Samson continues to show his prowess in the game as he secures a major breakthrough in the first T20I match against South Africa. At the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, the India wicketkeeper-batter showcased his beast-like skills with the bat as he opened the innings for the Men in Blue with grace. Samson sailed to score a ton, and it has a lot of significance as he makes history in away conditions.
Sanju Samson Scores A Humongous Ton Against South Africa In Durban, Breaks Records
After an impressive showcase at the Bangladesh series, Sanju Samson continues his form in South Africa in the 1st T20I at Kingsmead, Durban. The Indian opener put out an absolute showcase against the Proteas Men. Samson scored a sensational hundred and made it look like a cakewalk as the Men In Blue raked up runs against the Aiden Markram-led side. Sanju received aid from skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma as they also smacked big shots in their respective cameos.
Samju Samson's ton in the 1st T20I against South Africa was historic, as he is now the only Indian to score consecutive T20I hundreds. He joins the list of Gustav McKeon, Phil Salt, and Rilee Rossouw. Now Sanju Samson can proudly add his name to the feat. Not only did he make history, but he also broke a record previously held by the T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav . After his 47-ball ton, Sanju has scored the fastest T20I hundred for India against South Africa, with the previous best being SKY's hundred in 55 balls.
Sanju Samson has offered a befitting reply to the critics who have doubted over his capabilities over the years, With the stumper receiving the chance to represent Team India, Samson is making the full use of it to prove his worth for Men in Blue's limited-over side. It is safe to say that he ate and left no crumbs against the Proteas Men in Durban, South Africa.
