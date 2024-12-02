'We Want To Hold Our Own': Travis Head Addresses Rumours Of Possible Rift In Australian Cricket Team

ND vs AUS 2nd Test: India decimated Australia by 295 runs in Perth, in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This loss has also made Australia's road towards the World Test Championship Finals daunting. Recently, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka and acquired Australia's second spot on the WTC Points Table. Australia are now on the third spot and are in a dire need of winning the second Test match of the series that will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

India are currently 1-0 up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and their preparations are on track for the Pink ball Test match. In the leadup to the second Test match, the Pink ball Test, the Indian team played Prime Minister's XI and defeated them in warm-up game. After a drubbing of 295 runs at the hands of the Indian Team, few rumours of rift within the Australian dressing room started to surface. Australia made a couple of changes to their squad for the Adelaide Test match.

Travis Head's No Nonsense Take On Rumours Of Rift In Australian Camp

Australian big-hitter Travis Head asserted there is no "divide" between his team's struggling batters and its potent bowling attack as they geared up to bounce back in the pink-ball Test against India, starting here on December 6. Australia suffered an embarrassing 295-run loss as their batters struggled to cope with the bouncy Perth pitch, managing just 104 & 238 in their two innings.

On day three of the Test, pacer Josh Hazlewood, who picked four wickets in first essay, made a comment that seemed to suggest frustration with the team's batters. triggering speculation of tensions in the dressing room.

'It can be put to bed. We hold high expectations for both sides (batting and bowling) and it's a very individualised sport. So batters, we want to hold our own - we know how good our bowlers have been for us in the past and they've got us out of trouble a lot. As a batting group, we know that if we get enough runs on the board, we put ourselves in a great position. As a batter myself, I try to take a whole lot of pride in what I do, and knowing that if I can set it up for the big boys, that they can knock it down for us, so definitely no divide', said Head as quoted by PTI

Australia Eye To Bounce back From Perth Heartbreak

Australia have had their share of reality check that India are no ordinary opponent. Prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia hadn't played any Test cricket for the past nine months and it reflected in their game. Australia are undefeated in the Pink ball Test matches that have been played in Adelaide and hence, they'll fancy their chances against India