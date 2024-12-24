iPhone 15 Available for Rs 57,999 in India: Check Offer Details

iPhone 15 discount offer: Apple's iPhone 15 is available with a massive discount in India right now. Interested buyers can get it at a price of Rs 57,999, which is nearly Rs 12,000 less than the price at which the company sells the device in India.

iPhone 15 Discount Offer

As mentioned before, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is available at a price of Rs 57,999 in India. Interested buyers can get it at a price of up to Rs 41,750 by exchanging their old smartphones with the new iPhone model. This offer is a part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, which is live in the country until December 25. Without this sale, the iPhone 15 sells at a price of Rs 69,900 in India.

It is worth noting that this discount is available only on the 128GB variant of last year's iPhone model. The 256GB and the 512GB variants of the iPhone 15 are selling at a price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 on the e-retail platform, which is the same as the price available on Apple's official website in India.

iPhone 15 Specifications and Features

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED HDR display with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It has a glass back with aluminium casing that is available in Pink, Yellow, Blue, Green and Black colour variants.

The iPhone 15 is powered by the company's A16 Bionic chipset. It is same chip that the company used in the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone models. This chip is coupled with up to 512GB of storage space.

On the camera front, the iPhone 15 has a dual camera setup at the back, which includes a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The rear camera setup offers up to 2x optical zoom and support for Smart HDR 5 technology. On the front, it has a 12MP TrueDepth camera. It supports up to 4K Dolby Vision video recording with support for Cinematic Mode.

On the connectivity front, this smartphone supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, VoLTE, Wi-Fi Calling, and NFC, and for audio it has Spatial Audio playback and Dolby Atmos support.