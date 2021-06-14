Games Announced In E3 2021 As Of June 13: A List Of Games Revealed At E3

The global gaming expo is currently going on and there have been some huge announcements by video game developers around the world. With smaller events that began as early as June 5, the E3 2021 main event was scheduled from Saturday, June 12 and will end on Tuesday, June 15. Keep reading this article to know about all the games announced in E3 2021 and an E3 games list.
Games announced in E3 2021
Companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, Take-Two Productions and Warner Bros, all have been a part of the E3 2021. Since the global gaming show did not take place last year due to the global pandemic, companies are quite excited to showcase their creations this time. So far, the E3 2021 has been a gala event for the gamers out there, with a lot of big announcements and most awaited titles being revealed. Following is the E3 games list announced so far, which includes a lot of Xbox E3 games as well.
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora announced by Ubisoft on June 12: launches on October 26, 2021
- Far Cry 6 announced by Ubisoft on June 12: launches on October 7, 2021
- Back 4 Blood will release on October 12, 2021
- Battlefield 2042 announced by DICE, launches October 22, 2021
- A new 15 player lobby coming to Among Us on June 15, 2021
- Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series X/s on July 27, 2021
- Forza Horizon 5 by Turn 10 Studios and Microsoft launched on November 9, 2021
- Xbox Mini Fridge launching this Holiday season
- Hades is coming to Xbox One/X/S, PS4 and Ps5 on August 13, 2021
- Diablo II: Resurrected launching on September 23, 2021
- Eidos Montreal announced Guardians of The Galaxy, to release on October 26, 2021
- Psychonauts 2 will release on August 25, 2021
- Halo Infinite revealed by Microsoft, releasing this Holiday season
- Starfield announced by Bethesda, launching on November 11, 2022
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will launch on April 28, 2022
- Contraband announced by Avalanche Studios, release date not revealed
- Replaced by Sad Cat Studios will release in 2022
- Microsoft announces The Outer Worlds 2
- Microsoft announces Redfall
- Trek to Yomi, Wizard with a Gun, Inscryption announced by Devolver at MaxPass Plus event
- Nerf Ultimate Championship coming next year, A Township Tale releasing July 15, announced by Upload VR
- Babylon's Fall announced by Square Enix
- Black Panther will be introduced to Marvel's Avengers in August
- Rawmen, They Always Run, Next Space Rebels announced by PC gaming
IMAGE: E3 YOUTUBE