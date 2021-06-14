Games Announced In E3 2021 As Of June 13: A List Of Games Revealed At E3

The global gaming expo is currently going on and there have been some huge announcements by video game developers around the world. With smaller events that began as early as June 5, the E3 2021 main event was scheduled from Saturday, June 12 and will end on Tuesday, June 15. Keep reading this article to know about all the games announced in E3 2021 and an E3 games list.

Games announced in E3 2021

Companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, Take-Two Productions and Warner Bros, all have been a part of the E3 2021. Since the global gaming show did not take place last year due to the global pandemic, companies are quite excited to showcase their creations this time. So far, the E3 2021 has been a gala event for the gamers out there, with a lot of big announcements and most awaited titles being revealed. Following is the E3 games list announced so far, which includes a lot of Xbox E3 games as well.

IMAGE: E3 YOUTUBE