VIDEO: Russia-Ukraine War: Kerala Man Binil Babu Killed In Drone Attack While Fighting On War Frontlines

An Indian national from Kerala, Binil Babu (31), tragically lost his life in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Hailing from Kuttanellur in Thrissur district, Binil's untimely demise has left his family and community in deep mourning.

He is survived by his grieving parents, his wife, and a five-month-old son, who will now grow up without his father. Binil's death highlights the far-reaching impact of the war, extending even to families thousands of miles away.

The circumstances of his involvement in the conflict and the details of his passing remain unclear, but his loss underscores the global ramifications of the devastating war.