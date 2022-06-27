Italy Suffers Its Worst Drought In 7 Decades; Lombardy Region Declares State Of Emergency

Unusual heat waves and lack of adequate rainfall have inflicted Italy adversely as the Southern European country has been undergoing its worst kind of drought in recent days. An Italian farm group, Coldiretti stated last week that the drought in Italy has dried up rivers that are vital for irrigation, especially the Po river, thereby endangering almost 3 billion euros (or $3.1 billion) in agriculture. The seasonal harvest is expected to encounter a 30% to 40% loss, Associated Press reported, citing Copagri, Italy's agricultural producers' association. As the drought amplifies, impacting water supply and agriculture, the chief of the Italian region of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, has issued a regional state of emergency, Euro Weekly News reported. All inhabitants are asked to use water carefully and only when required, according to the declaration made overnight on June 24.

According to a Euro Weekly News report, Attilio Fontana has signed a decree restricting the usage of drinking water to just essentials and outlaws the use of water for activities like irrigation of soccer and golf courses, washing of cars, parks, and streets.

Water crisis in Italy

Since last week, rains have been scarce in the area, driving even the Po, Italy's longest river, to dry up in certain parts and cause Lake Garda's water levels to gradually decline. According to the Euro Weekly News report, the ongoing drought is the worst the country confronted in more than 70 years.

President Fontana of Lombardy further requested the Italian administration to create a control centre to oversee the present water crisis, which is also impacting many other places, while announcing the state of emergency.

Italy's most populated area is the renowned Lombardy, which is home to the fashion capital Milan and has a population of about 10 million. In addition to the limitations on the usage of public water in Milan, the mayor urged the citizens to do their bit by minimising water consumption at home, as per media reports.

While unexpected heat surges and a lack of rain are responsible for the current crisis, Italy is also known for its inefficient water infrastructure. According to the national statistics agency ISTAT, drinking water is mislaid from the distribution systems by 42% annually, largely because of ageing and poorly maintained pipes.

Furthermore, the Italian government's civil protection agency is compiling data from the several national ministries and the impacted areas in order to recommend a more extensive state of emergency. In order to prevent the prospect of water restriction, several policies urging responsible water usage have already been adopted by hundreds of towns and cities throughout the north.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Milan's mayor Giuseppe Sala signed an ordinance shutting off the spigots of public ornamental fountains. While visiting churches, Milan's archbishop prayed for rain as the region of Italy experienced one of its worst droughts in decades, Associated Press reported. The decree, according to Milan Mayor, would switch off ornamental fountains except those that contain plants and animals that require fresh water. Additionally, it prohibits the use of sprinklers on anything but young trees.

(Image: Shutterstock/ AP)