'Need To Give Back To Our Friend': German Ambassador On Aiding India's COVID-19 Fight

In a recent development on global front, German Ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, announced to provide support to India in combating COVID-19. Several other countries have lent their support as COVID-19 figures have stretched its medical infrastructure to capacity. Lindner acknowledged India's global contribution by producing COVID-16 vaccines and medicines and said that it was time when 'we need to give back to our friends'.
Lindner stated that Germany was ready to transport a large oxygen production plant to India. He said that they are already in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Red Cross and other bodies for the same. This would provide requisite medical oxygen across States which are facing shortages. In the recent past, COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the virus due to a dearth of medical oxygen supply at hospitals.
Expressing mutual concern for India's ongoing scuffle with COVID-19, the German Ambassador to India said,
"I feel half Indian and half German. My heart bleeds when I see on social media , messages / pictures of people looking for hospital beds, etc. People here are very resilient. We'll get through this together and one day we will again see the beauty of India."
Lindner also acknowledged the two 'made in India' COVID-19 vaccines- COVAXIN and COVISHIELD and urged people to get vaccinated
Amid raging COVID-19 figures, media reports, and gutting images of collapsing medical infrastructure, many countries have poured in their solidarity with India. Previously, United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, European Union, Singapore, Bhutan amongst few others have come forward to provide assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, and vaccines against destructive COVID-19 second-wave.
List of countries that have offered aid to India
- The United Kingdom will be sending 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators to India just this week. 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators already arrived on April 27.
- France will send in the relief material in two phases with Phase I arriving this week including eight large Oxygen Generating Plants that can be installed swiftly, liquid oxygen, respiratory material such as 28 respirators and their consumables and 200 electric syringe pushers. While Phase II that will be arriving next week would have five liquid oxygen containers.
- Ireland has vowed to send 700 Oxygen concentrators by this week.
- Germany has pledged to send mobile oxygen production plant (will be made available for 3 months), 120 ventilators, more than 80 million KN95 masks, along with hosting a webinar on testing and RNA sequencing of Coronavirus. Further German Armed Forces Medical Services has vowed to import 23 mobile oxygen generation plants.
- Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on April 27 announced that the nation would send 500 ventilators, 1 million surgical masks, 500,000 P2 and N95 masks, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves and 20,000 face shields.
- Russia, Kuwait have also promised to provide assistance in India’s COVID-19 fight.
- Singapore is set to send 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators, 4 Cryogenic Oxygen Containers & other medical supplies through private or other channels.
- Saudi Arabia will send 80 MT of liquid oxygen that is en route via sea.
- Hong Kong, Thailand will send 800 oxygen concentrators and four cryogenic oxygen containers respectively.
- UAE will send six cryogenic oxygen containers
- United States stressed that essential equipment must be available ‘immediately.’ The US has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while pursuing several other options to provide oxygen generation and other related facilities on an urgent basis.