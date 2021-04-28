'Need To Give Back To Our Friend': German Ambassador On Aiding India's COVID-19 Fight

In a recent development on global front, German Ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, announced to provide support to India in combating COVID-19. Several other countries have lent their support as COVID-19 figures have stretched its medical infrastructure to capacity. Lindner acknowledged India's global contribution by producing COVID-16 vaccines and medicines and said that it was time when 'we need to give back to our friends'.

Lindner stated that Germany was ready to transport a large oxygen production plant to India. He said that they are already in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Red Cross and other bodies for the same. This would provide requisite medical oxygen across States which are facing shortages. In the recent past, COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the virus due to a dearth of medical oxygen supply at hospitals.

Expressing mutual concern for India's ongoing scuffle with COVID-19, the German Ambassador to India said,

"I feel half Indian and half German. My heart bleeds when I see on social media , messages / pictures of people looking for hospital beds, etc. People here are very resilient. We'll get through this together and one day we will again see the beauty of India."

Lindner also acknowledged the two 'made in India' COVID-19 vaccines- COVAXIN and COVISHIELD and urged people to get vaccinated

Amid raging COVID-19 figures, media reports, and gutting images of collapsing medical infrastructure, many countries have poured in their solidarity with India. Previously, United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, European Union, Singapore, Bhutan amongst few others have come forward to provide assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, and vaccines against destructive COVID-19 second-wave.

List of countries that have offered aid to India