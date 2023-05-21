In Pics: G7 Summit In Japan's Hiroshima Ends With China, Ukraine And Indo-Pacific On Focus

Quick links:
The summit of the Group of Seven Nations (G7) concluded with new hopes and new promises. The leaders concluded the summit by posing for a group photograph outside a historic building in Hiroshima.
On the last day of the summit, the world leaders sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reassured their support to the war-stricken country.
The Ukrainian President also sat down with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the summit. After the meeting, the two leaders also organised separate press conferences.
In their respective pressers, the two leaders talked about the Russia-Ukraine war. While Zelenskyy rejected claims that Russians have occupied Bakhmut, Biden talked about sending F-16 jets to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, on the last day of the summit, the leaders laid a wreath at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. PM Modi paid a visit to the memorial museum to learn about Hiroshima's dark past.
On the last day of the summit, the Indian Prime Minister held bilateral talks with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak. The two leaders discussed boosting cooperation in trade, innovation and science.
On Sunday, PM Modi held talks with Brazilian President Lula de Silva. The two leaders discussed deepening trade ties between India and Brazil.
US President Joe Biden can be seen chatting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon-Suk Yeol. The three leaders held a trilateral meeting afterwards.
Meanwhile, Hiroshima witnessed multiple protests against the summit. The clashes between the protestors and the Japanese police continued even on the third day of the summit.
Due to the protests, the Japanese city also saw heavy police deployment. Security was more apparent, especially in the areas where the summit events were being organised.