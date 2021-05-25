Mehul Choksi Missing: Antigua & Barbuda PM Plays Down Cuba Escape Claim; Vows Extradition

As the search for fugitive former diamantaire Mehul Choksi continues, Antigua & Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne spoke exclusively to Republic TV and noted that his country was determined to have the former extradited and repatriated to India. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Tuesday evening, Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne claimed that he was surprised that Mehul Choksi was absconding and noted that they had no reliable information of the PNB Scam-accused fleeing the country. Mehul Choksi purportedly went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island on May 23 and could not be traced even though his vehicle was traced in the Jolly Harbour later.

Antigua PM Browne speaks to Republic as Mehul Choksi goes

Speaking to Republic TV, Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne said that a missing person report had been filed after Mehul Choksi did not return home on Sunday and added that they were unable to locate him. The Antigua & Barbuda PM added that the law enforcement agencies had activated the intelligence agencies in order to get information of Choksi's current whereabouts. PM Gaston Browne said that Antigua was pursuing Mehul Choksi's litigation and vowed to extradite him if he was found on the island, as per due process of law. He also expressed confidence in Mehul Choksi losing his appeal against extradition and said that he would be repatriated after he had exhausted all his appeals.

"This is very unfortunate. He (Mehul Choksi) has created some reputational damage. Apart from Choksi, the bilateral issue is going good with India on multiple fronts," Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne told Republic TV.

Responding on the claims that Mehul Choksi has fled to Cuba, PM Gaston Browne was dismissive, stating that he had information that Choksi hadn't fled via any airport under his jurisdiction and so would have to have travelled by boat if indeed he had intended to go to Cuba. However, it was too quick a timeframe for him to have reached in such a manner.

#LIVE | I don't know how he could be in Cuba. We know for sure he didn't leave via any airports here, he'd have had to go via boat to Cuba if at all, and it's too soon for him to reach there: Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/0BTLZGToEY — Republic (@republic) May 25, 2021

Gaston Browne was also very grateful to India for the supply of 5 lakh vaccine doses and hailed his own friendship with PM Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday, a police officer from Johnson Point police station (the precinct near where Choksi has a home) told Republic TV that a missing complaint had been filed by his family. The officer said that the statement of Mehul Choksi's wife had been recorded after she lodged the missing persons complaint and that there were no details of whether the fugitive diamond merchant had fled to Cuba. Noting that precise information about Mehul Choksi was still unknown to the Police, the Antiguan cop told Republic that his car was spotted in the Jolly Harbour area at a distance from his residence.

Mehul Choksi faces the prospect of extradition

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he allegedly siphoned off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018 underlining the principle of reciprocity, the principle of dual criminality, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both countries are signatories. In 2019, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne said that Mehul Choksi will be revoked and will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted. The current legal status of the fugitive diamantaire is shrouded in mystery as Aggarwal has stressed that the PNB scam accused remains a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda.