Baloch Army Attacks Pakistan Camp; Kills 16 Military Personnel Guarding LeT Operatives

The Baloch Army on Tuesday launched an attack on the Pakistan Army in South-West region of the Balochistan province in Pakistan. Balochistan Liberation along with Balochistan Liberation Front, Baloch Republican Guard and the Baloch Republic Army claimed to have launched a massive attack on Pakistan Army on Tuesday night where they destroyed Pakistan army camps and also killed 16 Pakistan Army personnel. Balochistan rebels have claimed that LeT operatives were being trained in these Pakistan army camps and were guarded by the army officials themselves.

'Balochistan is half of Pakistan'

Reacting to the incident, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) said, "Over a period of time and it started in the Mushharaf-reign where the Pakistan Army could not control Baloch nationalists. What they started doing was trying to radicalise Baloch society, so people from Punjab and Sindh set up Madrassa and Masjids there and they would start training the young in radical Islam but they Baloch never fell in their trap. They control 40-45% of Pakistan's territory. Balochistan is half of Pakistan."

Furthermore, he added, "They have gotten together and hammered the Pakistani army including the terrorists who were there and this is a clear thing as Baloch has always put nation before religion. They were independent and this is what the Baloch are trying to assert their independence."

