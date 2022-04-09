Ex-Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Urges NA To Vote On No-trust Motion & Not Defy SC

Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari addressed the National Assembly on Saturday and asked the House to conduct voting in compliance with the Supreme Court's orders. Urging the Speaker to hold voting on the motion without wasting time, Zardari warned that he may move the court against the speaker if the vote was not conducted.

"With all humility, I want to request you that please conduct voting, do not waste time. Reach a decision and see then. After our SC verdict, the market has risen by 700%, the dollar has come down. Vote, vote, vote and do nothing but vote. Tomorrow I don't want to go against you (Speaker) to the court. Do you want us to go against the Speaker to court and say that you didn't follow the Court's order?" he asked.

His appeal comes amidst PM Imran Khan's absence from the assembly and speculations that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) may once again try to evade voting on the no-trust motion. Earlier today, PTI spokesperson Abdul Samad Yaqoob hold told Republic TV, "He (Imran Khan) is not supposed to appear in the National Assembly since he has other commitments. He has nothing to do today in the National Assembly. I personally believe that there is no voting which will be held today."

Pak SC restores assembly, session on no-trust vote underway

After five days of hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the PM and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict, upheld that the Deputy Speaker’s April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional'.

"No confidence motion remains intact", the five-judge said in the verdict. Furthermore, the bench overruled the dissolution of the Assembly, calling the suggestion of Imran Khan to President Arif Alvi 'wrong' and added, "The Assembly will be restored. The Cabinet will also be reinstated. Imran Khan continues to be the Prime Minister... Caretaker PM null and void."

Notably, in a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed.

Meanwhile, the SC called for an assembly session on April 9, 10.30 AM PKT to decide on the no-trust motion which is currently underway. Voting on the motion is expected to be held at 9.00 PM.