Pakistan: 25 Killed As Two Express Trains Collide In Sindh Province

In a tragic incident, two express trains have collided in southern Pakistan on Monday killing 30 passengers. According to reports, the Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward. According to a police officer, the collision occurred in Ghotki district in Sindh province.

Following the incident, villagers, rescuers, and police were transporting the dead and injured passengers to nearby hospitals. However, the reason for the derailment and the ensuing collision was not established immediately. As of now, rescue operations are still underway and the injured are being rushed to hospitals. As per reports, train accidents are common in Pakistan and successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks.

7 killed after minivan falls in river in Northwest Pakistan

A minivan fell from a mountain road into a river Sunday in northwestern Pakistan, killing seven people and injuring three others, a rescue official said. Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Pakistan's rescue service, said the van fell into Siren River in the district of Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said the fall apparently happened because the van was speeding when it made a sharp turn without slowing down.

Faizi said the bodies of two women, a boy and four men were recovered and three injured children were taken to a hospital in the town of Phulra. Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws and safety standards. Last week, a passenger bus fell into Jehlum River near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

With AP Inputs