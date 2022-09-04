Ahead Of India Visit, Sheikh Hasina Allays Concerns Over Safety Of Minorities; Secularism

Ahead of her visit to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured the predominantly Hindu minorities in her country and the global community at large that her government strongly supports secularism and that any attempts to disturb communal harmony are immediately dealt with. She, however, contended that extremism was not limited to Bangladesh as many countries including India were witnessing it. She said one of the reasons for the rise in extremism was social media.

In an interview with ANI, the Bangladeshi PM said, "As long as we are in power, we always give importance to the minorities and I always tell them that you are our citizens. You should own our country. Some incidents do take place at times but we take immediate action. Sometimes unwanted situations are created but you know very well it is not only Bangladesh, even in India sometimes minorities suffer."

There have been reports about attacks and hostility against the minority Hindu population in Bangladesh. Some reports mentioned attacks on Durga Puja pandals or places of worship. Hasina, however, said that it was important that countries show magnanimity when asked about incidents of attacks on the Hindu minority population.

"I think that both the countries should show their magnanimity. You know Bangladesh is a secular country and we have many religions here. There is religious harmony too. So when one or two incidents take place, my party becomes very conscious about it and we take immediate action," she said.

Commenting on the role of radicals and others on social media, Hasina said that it is not desirable that people write things to hurt each other and added that her government tried to curb any such activity.

"Look extremism is everywhere, even in India or other parts of the world. Social media has become very very bad nowadays. Some people write inciteful things about other religions. We never support that. Everyone has the right to practice their religion and one should not make hurtful comments about another religion," she said.

You have the same rights as me: PM Hasina to Hindu minorities

Last month, responding to incidents of violence in some parts of Bangladesh, PM Hasina addressed the minority Hindus and said that they have the same rights as her. She made the comments on the occasion of Janamashtmi. Earlier there were reports from southwestern Bangladesh that temples, shops, and houses of Hindus were vandalised. Hasina, told ANI, that while some incidents have taken place, Bangladesh has a tradition where people of all religions take part in celebrations.

"We celebrate all cultural events together. In Bangladesh, we have Durga Puja celebrations in which all community members participate. So there is religious harmony but some incidents do happen and our government takes immediate action against it," the PM added.

Hasina will be on a four-day visit to India starting September 5 with a focus on strengthening the “multifaceted” bilateral ties. Her meeting with Modi is scheduled for the next day. It is expected that the Bangladesh Prime Minister would also discuss defence cooperation and regional stability with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

