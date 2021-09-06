As per sources, Afghanistan 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh's house was attacked by helicopters twice amid the Taliban's offensive to capture the Panjshir province. While Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates after the terrorist group stormed into Kabul on August 15, Saleh and Ahmad Massoud have not only stayed put but also managed to keep Panjshir out of its grasp. Sources close to Saleh indicated that he escaped unscathed and has been moved to an undisclosed location.

On September 5, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan suffered a big setback after its spokesperson Fahim Dashty and General Sahib Abdul Wadood Zhor were killed during the fighting with the terrorist outfit. Though the Taliban has claimed that it is close to gaining control of the entire province, the resistance forces have disputed this claim. Earlier, Saleh had asserted that he will remain in Afghanistan to defend the dignity of the people.

Accusing the Taliban of perpetuating a humanitarian crisis in Panjshir, Afghanistan's 'caretaker' president had previously issued an appeal to the international community. On September 3, Saleh office's stated, "Around 2,50,000 people, including local women, children, elderly and 10,000 IDPs who arrived in Panjshir after the fall of Kabul and other large cities are stuck inside these Valleys and suffering from the consequences of this inhuman blockade. If no attention is paid to this situation, a full-scale human rights and humanitarian catastrophe including starvation and mass killing, even genocide of these people are in the making".

Pakistan's nefarious role

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor in late August, Amrullah Saleh had exposed Pakistan's role in the Taliban takeover of his country. He remarked, "Taliban is not alone in this. They are backed by Pakistan. They are backed by Pakistan's military, intelligence and diplomatic service. As long as America is unwilling to publicly acknowledge the malign role of Pakistan and just say that they are dealing with the Taliban, this problem won't be fixed".

This is of critical importance in the present context as reports suggest that Pakistan is actively collaborating with the Taliban not only for government formation but also in the fight against the resistance forces in Panjshir. Meanwhile, Massoud issued a statement calling for a ceasefire. Taking to Facebook, he wrote, "The NRF in principle agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations. To reach a lasting peace, the NRF is ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks and military movements on Panjshir and Andarab".