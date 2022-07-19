China Setting Up Colony Near Colombo Port? Watch Republic's Ground Report From Sri Lanka

Complete chaos ensued in Sri Lanka even after interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe took charge of the island amid crippling debt and economic crisis. The protests continued to spiral out of hand on Monday as the South Asian nation struggled to make ends meet amid the ongoing worst-in-a-decade financial collapse. While the government is trying to handle the persistent and deepening shortage of essentials, Wickremesinghe, in an interview with CNN, hoped that the situation would need time to recover only to see a "functioning economy" next year.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday, July 18, resumed talks with Colombo regarding the bailout fund to help the island emerge. India, on the other hand, stepped up its efforts to help the crisis-hit nation emerging a top lender to Sri Lanka this year. However, before going forth with what is next for Sri Lanka, Republic TV has brought to the fore the on-ground report from Colombo explaining the state of affairs that led to the island nation's unprecedented financial pitfall.

Is China setting up colony near Colombo?

China is the biggest bilateral creditor to Sri Lanka and owns at least 10% of the island's $51 billion foreign debt, Hong Kong Post reported. Several experts in the past months have explained how reckless borrowings, unprofitable infrastructure under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)- a nearly $8 trillion project; Beijing's brainchild to build connections across 70 countries globally- that the Colombo government engaged in during the Rajapaksa regime pushed Sri Lanka on the path of what the US and European experts describe as China's "debt-trap diplomacy."

An exclusive report by Republic TV shows China's ongoing infrastructural project- a high-tech city near Colombo port. The Dubai-like city is being built on 269 hectares of land given to a China-based developer on a 99-year lease. Apart from this, Chinese builders are also building a sugar colony in front of the President's Secretariat of Sri Lanka. The 350-meter Lotus Tower is yet another significant example of China's "debt-trap" investment in Sri Lanka. These developments were ongoing around the time when Colombo accrued a loan of $35 billion in 2021 from China. Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena had flagged the possibility of foul play in the investment funds of the Lotus Tower, which was not paid heed. Consequently, the concessionary borrowing left Sri Lanka saddled with growing debts after the massive controversy over Hambantota port- which the Rajapaksas gave on a 99-year lease with 70% control to Beijing-owned China Merchants in return for further investments.

As the island swiftly ran out of foreign reserves to pay off growing debts (as the Chinese investments stopped generating revenue in Sri Lanka), it urged China to reschedule loan repayments. Beijing then turned a blind eye to the appeals, instead was keener to issuing another $1.5 billion credit line and $1 billion loans, Hong Kong Post reported. “China shed some crocodile tears over the economy of Sri Lanka getting caught in a quagmire after hobnobbing with the BRI projects of China, record inflation, soaring food prices, and the sufferings of the people. The key concern, however, is how such a negative situation would impact the attitude of Colombo towards borrowings from China, and what it would mean for the ultimate relations between China and Sri Lanka”, EFSAS reported.

Sri Lanka crisis

Nearly 22 million people on the island are currently reeling under a crippling shortage of basic supplies like food, fuel, water, and medical care. As the fuel reserves trickled to the last drop, the island faced at least 10 to 12 hours of long blackouts, erupting in massive protests against Mahinda Rajapaksa, accusing him of corruption and mismanagement of government funds. Three months on, the demonstrations continued, forcing Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign and flee the country leaving the citizens to suffer a stifling shortage of essential commodities. However, the citizens have refused to end the demonstrations as they see Wickremesinghe as an ally of the Rajapaksa clan.

Meanwhile, the Parliament is under peer pressure to elect a new President by July 20. The lawmakers met on July 19 to finalize candidates. Apart from Wickremesinghe, the son of an assassinated president, and Dullas Alahapperuma, a senior ruling party lawmaker who served as the minister of mass media and as a cabinet spokesperson are also in the run for the Presidential position of the crisis-hit nation. Meanwhile, Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party withdrew his candidacy a day before the elections. As announced previously by Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the results of the 'secret vote' will be declared on July 20.

(Image: AP)