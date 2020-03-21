China Unlocks New Milestone In Fight Against COVID-19, No New Domestic Cases Reported

As China battles the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has affected over 80,000 people and left as many as 3,200 dead in the country, latest reports reveal that the worst might just be over and that there is some reason to rejoice. On Thursday, March 19, Chinese media announced that for the first time since the outbreak in December, no new domestic cases have been reported.

In another landmark achievement, in Hubei province, regarded as the epicentre of the initial outbreak that quickly spread to the rest of China and then went global, no new cases, either domestic or from abroad were reported.

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MPs enter isolation as fear reaches Parliament; cases cross 200

Another milestone unlocked but expats face new quarantine policies

The fight, however, is far from over as the country's National Health Commission stated that 59 new cases contracted elsewhere and imported from abroad to mainland China and Hong Kong were discovered.

In a shocking turn of events, the new cases highlight the need for the govt to consolidate its hard-won progress against COVID-19 by screening for infections from across the border as well.

Read | Kamal Haasan 'in solidarity' with PM Modi's Janta Curfew, tags Kollywood bigwigs to join

Some expats who work in China opine that along with fighting a war on Coronavirus, the country is also fighting a 'propaganda war'. As travellers try to navigate a shifting variety of quarantine policies, people who are currently returning from abroad will be subject to a mandatory quarantine of 14 days, at a designated hotel by local Chinese authorities. Although the move is widely regarded as necessary intervention, the abrupt policy changes have led to confusion and added costs for businesses and expats as they are forced to shell out the expenses from their own pockets.

Pocket (un)friendly quarantine hotels

Sources close to Republic Media Network reveal that rooms in quarantine hotels cost as much as 500 yuan (Rs 5,300) per night. Travellers not only foot the bill but often face stressful situations.

Despite these new measures, expats living abroad claim the implementation of quarantine measures remains transparent and coordinated and has yielded in a drastic reduction in the number of positive cases.

Read | Russia's agency claims three prototypes of Coronavirus vaccine ready amid clinical trials

Another way China is flattening the curve is by ensuring every resident goes through a 14-day period of self-quarantine at home, following which the residents will be given an entry/exit card which will enable them to walk out of their residential areas. Without completing the mandatory quarantine period, no one will be permitted to leave their housing complexes.

This is how seriously China takes its coronavirus quarantine measures:



A Chinese Australian woman was fired from her job in Beijing and ordered to leave China after sparking outrage for breaking quarantine rules to go for a jog



Video of her quarrelling with a community worker: pic.twitter.com/aUmgaIjGVa — Nectar Gan (@Nectar_Gan) March 20, 2020

After a significant drop in air travel globally, China is suddenly witnessing a surge in the number of people entering the country, it is said that over 36,000 passengers from over 150 inbound flights have entered the country, increasing the risk of spreading the virus again. In just over a week, Beijing's Municipal Public Security Bureau has been faced with a remarkable challenge of accommodating all of these people who reportedly fled the country when the lockdown was imposed.

Read | PM Modi issues 'Janta Curfew' call for Sunday from 7 AM till 9 PM amid COVID-19 outbreak