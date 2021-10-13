Last Updated:

IN PICS: EAM Jaishankar Shares 'Mahabharata In Sanskrit' At Armenia's National Gallery

EAM S Jaishankar took to Twitter to share paintings of Ajanta caves, a copy of Mahabharata in Sanskrit and first Armenian newspaper launched in Madras in 1773.

Written By
Srishti Jha
EAM Jaishankar at National Gallery of Armenia
1/9
EAM S Jaishankar_Twitter

'Paintings of the caves by noted Armenian Artist Sarkis Khachaturian at National Gallery of Armenia in Yerevan' EAM Jaishankar shared.

EAM Jaishankar at National Gallery of Armenia
2/9
EAM S Jaishankar_Twitter

'Ajanta in Armenia. Paintings of the caves by noted Armenian Artist Sarkis Khachaturian at National Gallery of Armenia in Yerevan' EAM Jaishankar shared.

EAM Jaishankar at Matenadaran library in Yerevan.
3/9
EAM S Jaishankar_Twitter

'First Armenian newspaper and constitution that were published in Madras(Chennai)' EAM Jaishankar shared.

EAM Jaishankar at Matenadaran library in Yerevan.
4/9
EAM S Jaishankar_Twitter

'Armenia -India connect so visible in the Matenadaran library in Yerevan' EAM Jaishankar shared.

EAM Jaishankar at Matenadaran library in Yerevan.
5/9
EAM S Jaishankar_Twitter

'Armenia -India connect so visible in the Matenadaran library in Yerevan' EAM Jaishankar shared.

EAM Jaishankar at Matenadaran library in Yerevan.
6/9
EAM S Jaishankar_Twitter

'First Armenian newspaper and constitution that were published in Madras(Chennai)' EAM Jaishankar shared.

EAM Jaishankar at National Gallery of Armenia
7/9
EAM S Jaishankar_Twitter

'Ajanta in Armenia' EAM Jaishankar shared on Twitter. 

EAM Jaishankar at Matenadaran library in Yerevan.
8/9
EAM S Jaishankar_Twitter

'Also at Matenadaran library, a copy of the Mahabharata in Sanskrit' EAM Jaishankar shared.

EAM Jaishankar at Matenadaran library in Yerevan.
9/9
EAM S Jaishankar_Twitter

'Also at Matenadaran library, a copy of the Mahabharata in Sanskrit' EAM Jaishankar shared.

