Republic Exposes Anti-Hindu Plot As Lobby Distracts From Taliban Barbarism In Afghanistan

As the Taliban promises to bring back its regressive and oppressive regime Afghanistan and unabated terror is unleashed on its people who are at its mercy, a parallel global conspiracy has been set motion, aimed at targeting Hinduism & Hindutva. Republic Media Network's investigative team on Tuesday uncovered a plot that used a mesh of international narratives and 'amplifiers' in India to distract the world from the barbarism playing out in Afghanistan, which the same Lobby will not call out.

From the very day that the Taliban made its way into Kabul to topple the government and reconquer the nation, a social media account was created to literally 'Dismantle Hindutva'. On August 15, when the Taliban stormed Kabul and innocent Afghans ran desperately for their lives, an international lobby was seen relentlessly running a campaign against Hindutva and amplifying anti-Hindu hate. This went on the following day when the gun-wielding militants breached the Presidential Palace and unleashed terror among the people.

This lobby in India and abroad spun hate against Hindutva and began to draw comparisons between the Taliban and the RSS, with every tweet diluting and defending the terror while pointing fingers at the RSS. In addition to this, when Sikhs and Hindus have been fleeing war-torn Afghanistan and finding shelter in India, the lobby began to float a new term 'Hindu Supremacy.'

As Republic unfolds the global conspiracy against Hinduism, the question that arises is whether this was crafted and timed in a manner so as to drown out the fanaticism playing out in Afghanistan?