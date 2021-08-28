Republic Top 10 Headlines: ED Summons TMC MP, IAF Signs Emergency Deal With Russia & More

People Previously Infected With COVID-19 Might Need To Take Only 1 Covaxin Dose: Study

People who have been previously infected with COVID-19 might need to take only a single dose of Covaxin, a new ICMR study revealed. As a part of this research, blood samples were collected from 114 healthcare professionals and frontline workers who received Covaxin at vaccination centres in Chennai from February to May this year. It found that the participants who had contracted the novel Coronavirus in the past and taken one dose had similar antibody levels to those who were fully inoculated without a history of COVID-19.

Taliban's Meet With Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Puts India's Agencies On Alert

In a massive development, leaders of Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad have reportedly met Taliban leaders in Kandahar in the third week of August, in which the JeM has sought the Taliban's support in their 'India-centric operations.' The security and intelligence agencies, after learning of the meeting between JeM-Taliban, have been put on high alert, as the movement of the terrorists across the border areas is being anticipated.

Visuals Of US Airstrike Against ISIS-K Accessed, Kabul Attack 'planner' Eliminated

In the aftermath of the Kabul Airport blasts, the United States on Friday avenged the death of the 13 US servicemen by carrying out a drone strike against ISIS-K in Afghanistan's Nangarhar. In less than 48 hours, the US has claimed to have eliminated the ISIS-K 'mastermind' who was involved in planning the attacks against the US in Kabul. Republic TV on Saturday accessed visuals of US airstrikes and the damage that they inflicted.

Delhi Court Seeks Yo Yo Honey Singh's Medical Reports And ITR; Says 'No One Is Above Law'

A Delhi Court on Saturday asked rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh to submit his medical reports and Income Tax returns in connection with the Domestic violence case filed by his wife Shalini Singh. Honey Singh had sought an exemption from personal appearance before the Delhi Court today. His counsel stated that the rapper was 'unwell' and assured that he will be present during the next date of hearing.

West Bengal: ED Summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee & His Wife In Coal Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with the coal scam. Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee have been asked to appear before the ED office on September 1 and 3. It is important to mention that Abhishek Banerjee's wife had been questioned by the CBI earlier this year ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections. Both the CBI and the ED are probing the case.

Mysuru Gang Rape Case: Five Accused From Tamil Nadu Arrested, One Absconding

In a recent update to the Mysuru gange rape case investigation, five out of six accused have been arrested by the Police on Saturday, 28 August. Director-General of Police Praveen Sood informed that arrests were made based on technical and scientific evidence. The accused are residents of Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, and one of them is possibly a juvenile. Karnataka DGP told the media, "Fact that one of the accused is a juvenile is still subject to verification and confirmation. Considering the heinous cases like Nirbhaya, even a person aged above 16 years will be tried in a normal court".

What Is Bharat (BH) Series Registration? Know Registration Process & Benefits Of BH Number

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in its notification dated August 28, introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles under the 'Bharat series (BH-series)' to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles. The central government rolled a new Bharat Series registration mark scheme, which will not require an individual to get a new registration number for the vehicle if one moves to another state.

Director General Of Foreign Trade To Follow Faceless Assessment Scheme; Similar To IT Dept

Following the huge breakthrough of the Faceless Assessment Scheme of the Department of Income Tax unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, the government's Commerce and Industry Ministry is now set to apply the plan. According to sources of the Ministry of Commerce, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has been given the task of formulating and executing the Foreign Trade Policy to become faceless within a year. With this, the Ministry of Commerce will be the second such department under the Government of India that will be adopting the Faceless scheme after the Ministry of Finance.

Indian Air Force Signs Emergency Deal With Russia To Acquire 70,000 AK-103 Assault Rifles

At a time when terrorist groups operating in India are likely to get weapons left behind by the American troops in Afghanistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday signed a deal to acquire 70,000 AK-103 assault rifles from Russia under emergency provisions to replace its existing inventory of INSAS rifles. Noting that IAF has a requirement of over 1.5 lakh new assault rifles, the new AK-103 rifles are expected to arrive into the service within the next few months. This would help India strengthen its capability to tackle terrorist attacks in a much better way.

Northeast Frontier Railway Launches Vistadome Coaches; Check Features, Routes, Ticket Fare

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has launched a tourist special train to the Dooars region of North Bengal, equipped with Vistadome coaches. The goal is to attract tourists and expand the tourism business in the region. This is critical to boosting the tourism business following the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers will enjoy a 360-degree view of the surroundings thanks to the innovative Vistadome coaches' 360-degree viewing system and big windows. Tourists will be able to take in the panoramic beauty of the Dooars, which are famous for their diverse flora and fauna, thanks to the transparent plexiglass roofs.

