Republic Top 10 Headlines: India-China Discuss LAC Disengagement; Pak ISI Spy Arrested

PM Narendra Modi's 71st birthday

On the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to organise a 'Seva and Samparan' campaign comprised of various welfare activities for 20 days starting from 17 September. Apart from cleanliness, Atmanirbhar and various other drives, this year PM Modi's birthday will begin with an aim to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister's this year birthday is additionally significant as he is going to complete 20 years in public office on 7 October.

Pakistan ISI spy arrested near army camp in Narhar

The Rajasthan Intelligence and Military Intelligence has now arrested a spy from the Narhar area of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. Sandeep Kumar, a spy of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was arrested after the two intelligence agencies conducted a joint operation. The spy was arrested for allegedly sending sensitive confidential information to Pakistan. The 30-year-old has been living in Narhar for years now.

IMF aid to Afghanistan remains blocked

In a move to restrict the Taliban, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said its engagement with Afghanistan will remain suspended until there is clarity within the international community on the recognition of the government led by the Taliban. The IMF said it was deeply concerned with economic conditions in Afghanistan, urging the international community to take urgent steps to stall a "looming humanitarian crisis" in the country. The new interim govt with 33 ministers has been unveiled by the Taliban.

Jaishankar discusses LAC disengagement with Chinese FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 16 September met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The EAM informed that during the meeting, India and China discussed the border tensions and disengagement, and global developments. Jaishankar emphasised that India does not subscribe to any “clash of civilisations theory,” and also added that it is essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country.

Punjab BJP accuses Sidhu of ‘spreading lies, misleading farmers’

The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at the state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over the Punjab Contract Farming Act, 2013. Reacting to Sidhu’s sharp criticism over the act, BJP asked why it took eight years to react to the law if it "was not in the interest of farmers”. BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma targeted Congress and said that the party didn’t reject the law while they were in power. Sharma’s criticism came a day after the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief accused the Badals of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of framing the laws.

Centre rules out booster COVID-19 dose

Even as a study showed a drop in antibodies of vaccinated persons, the Centre affirmed that administering the booster dose was not under consideration at present. Conducted by ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar, this research entailed 614 fully vaccinated participants out of which 308 got Covishield and the remaining ones got Covaxin. The yet-to-be peer-reviewed study revealed that there was a significant decline of antibodies in Covaxin and Covishield recipients two and 4 months after taking the second dose of the vaccine respectively.

Delhi borders sealed, entry restricted ahead of ‘Black Friday’ march

Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dali (SAD) few hours ahead of their 'Black Friday' march alleged that the borders of Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib are being cordoned off and Delhi borders are being sealed. Last week the party had declared that it will be observing 17 September as 'black day' to mark one year of the enactment of the three farm laws by the Centre. 'Punjabis are being told that our entry has been restricted,' claimed the party in a tweet. SAD has also alleged that everyone is allowed to pass except for the movement of Punjabis.

ICG ship Rajratan apprehends Pakistani boat with 12 crew members

During a surveillance mission, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized a Pakistani boat ‘Allah Pawakal' with 12 crew members. A release statement said that for further investigation on the matter, the boat has been taken to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. An investigation has been launched and a thorough background check of all of the crew members is being conducted. The boat is also being tracked with their GPS to find out the whereabouts of the boat before it was seized by the ICG.

Congress mocks new Gujarat Cabinet

After 24 Ministers were inducted into the Gujarat Council of Ministers led by CM Bhupendra Patel, the Congress party took a dig at this big political churn in the state. On Thursday, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the purported centralization of power in the hands of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Shah. According to him, none of the 22 Ministers in the erstwhile Vijay Rupani-led government were included in the new Cabinet in order to hide the "failures" of PM Modi and the Centre.

Jaishankar meets Uzbek’s Kamilov in Dushanbe

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 17 September informed that he met his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The meeting between the two leaders focused on the Afghanistan's situation. After the meeting, Jaishankar said that combating terrorism and “close cooperation” between India and Uzbekistan is in mutual interest.

US sanctions 5 supporters of Al-Qaeda in Turkey

The United States on Thursday, 16 September, announced sanctions against five supporters of Al-Qaeda operating in Turkey who are suspected of providing financial services and travel assistance to the group. US Secretary of State Antony Blinkenannounced the sanctions and said that the United States will continue to target those who seek to inflict harm on the country and its citizens. In a press statement, he reiterated that the US remains committed to combating Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups around the globe.

