Republic Top 10 Headlines: Lakhimpur Violence, PM Modi Greets Nation On Navratri & More

Uttar Pradesh: 14 Dead, 30 Injured In A Massive Bus-truck Collision In Barabanki

In a tragic incident, a double-decker bus and a truck collided in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Thursday, leaving at least 14 people dead and thirty others injured. Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and directed officials concerned to reach the spot and help victims.

Read more here

Lakhimpur Violence: AAP Netas Sanjay Singh & Raghav Chadha Meet Farmers; Slam PM's Silence

Slamming PM Modi's silence over the death of farmers in the Lakhimpur violence, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday, questioned as to what 'festival' the PM was celebrating. Claiming that PM Modi had time to tweet on Argentinian football star Deigo Maradona's death, he said that PM Modi should be ashamed of the incident. Four farmers and four others were killed in Lakhimpur after clashes between protesting farmers and BJP workers.

Read more here

Mamata Banerjee Says 'TMC Should Lead Fight' Against BJP As Congress 'failed Miserably'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has asserted that the people of India have put the onus on her party to oust the 'fascist' BJP. Banerjee also claimed that Congress has 'miserably failed' to put up a fight against the saffron party. Referring to TMC's victory in the assembly polls that were held in West Bengal earlier this year, Mamata Banerjee said that the party has earned the trust of the people across the country after its resounding victory. In an article titled 'Dilli r Daak (Call of Delhi)' in the puja edition of the TMC mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla', Banerjee claimed that the BJP has failed to digest its defeat in the assembly polls and is pursuing vendetta politics.

Read more here

PM Modi Greets Nation On Navratri, Wishes Good Health & Prosperity To Everyone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 7 October greeted the countrymen on the occasion of the 9-day long festival of Navratri. In a tweet, the PM said he hopes that Navratri brings good health and prosperity in people's lives. Reflecting upon the importance of the festival for all Hindus, he said that "the coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa."

Read more here

NCB Arrests Foreign National From Mumbai's Bandra; Recovers Commercial Quantity Of MD

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one more person in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. The NCB informed that they arrested a foreign national from Mumbai's Bandra area last night. In addition, the NCB officials also recovered Mephedrone (MD) in commercial quantity from him. This is the 18th such arrest by the NCB in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

Read more here

Lakhimpur: Priyanka & Rahul Gandhi Demand Arrest Of Ashish Mishra After Meeting Farmers

Meeting the Lakhimpur farmers' families on Wednesday, the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka, lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath govt demanding the arrest of accused Ashish Misra. Speaking to reporters outside the victims' home, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that an impartial probe into the issue was impossible if Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni remained in power. Four farmers and four others were killed in Lakhimpur after clashes between protesting farmers and BJP workers.

Read more here

Lakhimpur Violence: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance; CJI-led Bench To Hear Matter

The Supreme Court of India has taken a suo motu cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri violence and will hear the matter on Thursday before a bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana. The case has been mentioned in the Supplementary list and is titled, 'Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) Leading to loss of life."

Read more here

EAM Jaishankar, US Dy Secy Discuss Strategic Partnership Between Washington & New Delhi

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday, 6 October, met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi in a bid to further expand the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. In a statement, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that during their meeting, the two diplomats discussed regional developments including in Afghanistan, Myanmar and China. He added that Jaishankar and Sherman also discussed implementing outcomes from the recent bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, and the QUAD Leaders Summit.

Read more here

China's Energy Crisis: From Power Cuts To Manufacturing Slump, How Bad Is The Situation?

China's looming energy crisis has highlighted the nation's dependency on its coal consumption. With the current situation turning from bad to worse, China needs to bolster supply sources to avoid an economic slowdown already hampered by the COVID pandemic. Local media and channels in China have been buzzing with reports of long and frequent power outages across several provinces in the country.

Read more here

IPL 2021: SRH’s Umran Malik Breaks Lockie Ferguson's Fastest Ball Record Of 152.75 Kmph

Emerging pacer Umran Malik has made a tremendous impact ever since he announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League in grand fashion. However, he made headlines after bowling a lightning-fast delivery in the history of this year's tournament during the IPL 2021 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Read more here