Sri Lanka: Thousands Wait In Lines For Petrol & Cooking Gas Amid Warnings Of Food Shortage

Thousands of people waited in queues for cooking gas and petrol in Sri Lanka's commercial capital on Friday as residents tried to stock up on fuel, which is extremely short in supply in the country. People stood in queues as long as 1 km for days in the hope of procuring cooking gas even as fewer cylinders arrived in Colombo, a city of around 900,000 people.

Tourism-dependent Sri Lanka is facing a dire shortage of foreign exchange, fuel, and medicines as economic activity has slowed to a crawl. Public transport is depleted and traffic is light as most people are staying back home because of the scarcity of petrol.

When a truck arrived at a cooking gas distribution center with fresh supplies, soldiers with automatic rifles guarded the vehicle while people standing in the queue with empty cylinders applauded. A similar situation was witnessed in Beruwala, a city located in the western province of Sri Lanka, where people waited hours to procure litro gas.

State-run Litro Gas hoped to start distributing 80,000 cylinders a day by May 21, but scrambled to fill an estimated 3.5 million cylinder shortage in the market. The government has also called for tenders to procure $120 million worth of cooking gas under a larger $1 billion credit line from India.

However, prices have surged, for cooking gas as well as food and other essentials. The price of a 12.5-kg cooking gas cylinder has soared to nearly Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,675 in April.

India supplies another 40,000 Metric Tonnes of diesel to Lanka

India on Saturday provided another 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel to Sri Lanka under the credit line facility to the island nation.

Last month, India extended an additional USD 500 million credit line to help Sri Lanka import fuel as the country has been struggling to pay for imports after its foreign exchange reserves plummeted sharply in recent times.

On Friday, an Indian ship laden with urgent relief supplies like rice, medicines, and milk powder for the people of crisis-hit Sri Lanka is scheduled to reach Colombo on Sunday.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced this week that Sri Lanka would be facing a severe food shortage. He advocated the use of unused state land for cultivation as a mitigation measure.

(With inputs from agency)