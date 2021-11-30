Calling out to the Chinese government for threatening Tibetans over the China-Tibet issues, President of the Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering said that they are open to a formal line of communication with the Chinese side and that it has been the consistent motive of the Tibetian side. He asserted that the resolutions regarding the Tibet issues can come only after having a proper talk with the Chinese government.

Tsering while speaking to Republic Media Network on Tuesday, added that there is no other way to resolve these issues. However, the Chinese government's response is up to them. Responding to the Chinese government's desire to speak only on the future of Dalai Lama and not on Tibet and Xizang, Tsering said, "His holiness has made it very clear on several occasions that the issue is not alone of Dalai Lama but of Tibet and its citizens."

Further hitting out at the Chinese side for not addressing the Tibetan issues, he said, "The semantics that is coming out from the Chinese government has always been like this. This is a facade to tell the world that they only want to talk about Dalai Lama and not Tibetan people."

#EXCLUSIVE | "The resolution to the Tibet issue can come only by talking with the Chinese government. We have to reach out to the Chinese government and there is no two ways about it": Tibetan Government-in-exile President Penpa to Republic TV



Watch here: https://t.co/uX72ghaMHb pic.twitter.com/z6UTf5A9J7 — Republic (@republic) November 30, 2021

We believe in maintaining a transparent relationship with the Indian government: Penpa Tsering

Responding to a question on the Tibetan relationship with India, he said that the Indian government is aware of what they need to do and that Tibet does not need to advise them regarding the same. Informing about the lack of recent communication with the Indian government, the Tibetan president added that they have different channels of communication with officials on administrative levels.

He also emphasised on maintaining a transparent relationship with the Indian side. "It has always been our belief and policy to maintain a transparent relationship with the Indian government concerning the interest of both the countries and its people", he said.

He also clarified his statement of Tibetans "dying a slow death" and said that the issues are not visible too much. While the gridlock system across various places has made it difficult for the Tibetan people to come out of their houses, it has also created a tense situation, according to Tsering.

Image: Republic World/AP