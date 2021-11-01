Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Reaches Glasgow For COP26, Sena's Dig At Prashant Kishor & More

PM Narendra Modi Holds 'fruitful' Talks On Indo-German Relations With Angela Merkel

On the fringes of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday, October 31, and complimented her for her significant contributions to developing strategic bilateral ties. Narendra Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and other officials during his meeting with Merkel, who is here at the invitation of his Italian colleague Mario Draghi to attend the G20 conference. PM Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel engaged in-depth and fruitful discussions about their strong bilateral ties, reiterating their commitment to maintaining a close strategic partnership.

Read more here

Priyanka Gandhi Touts Indira Gandhi's Sacrifice; 'Like Her, I Will Never Break Your Faith'

Kicking off Congress' 'Pratigya rally' in Gorakhpur, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, lauded her late grandmother's bravery on Sunday. Stating that late PM Indira Gandhi knew that she could be murdered, she added that her (Indira) never bowed down. Promising to never break people's faith, she added that if 40% of women came to politics, it would change the face of politics. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Read more here

US Condemns Myanmar Military's 'abhorrent Attacks' In Chin State Amid Anti-coup Protests

The United States on October 31, Sunday stated that it is “gravely concerned” by reports of gross violations of human rights done by the Burmese security forces that have perpetuated in Chin State. The US also denounced the reports of Myanmar military Junta setting fire to and destroying more than 100 residences and Christian churches in the western Chin, US Department of State said in a press document, Sunday.

Read more here

PM Modi Arrives In Glasgow To Attend COP-26; Termed 'Bharat Ka Gehna' By Welcoming Indians

After a 'fruitful' G-20 summit, PM Modi arrived at Glasgow to attend the COP-26 summit on Monday. Welcoming the Prime Minister, the Indian community sang 'Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna' after his arrival at the hotel. PM Modi has just completed his two-day trip to Italy where he attended the G20 summit, held bilateral meetings with Spain, Italy, interacted with various world leaders on G20 sidelines, and invited Pope Francis to India.

Read more here

Akhilesh Yadav Stokes Row On UP Campaign Trail; Claims 'Jinnah Fought For India's Freedom'

Stoking a major row while campaigning for the UP Assembly polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought for India's independence. Addressing a public rally in Hardoi on October 31, he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah in the same breath citing that they all became barristers after studying in the same place- a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

Read more here

Sena Takes Dig At Prashant Kishor's Prediction; Avers 'BJP Will Be Main Opposition Party'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took a dig at poll strategist Prashant Kishor's prediction that BJP will remain a dominant force in Indian politics for many decades. Addressing a press conference on October 30, he contended that the saffron party will continue to remain relevant as it claims to be the "largest political party" in the world. Taking a swipe at Kishor, he opined that BJP will be relegated to the opposition ranks where it will play a major role. To buttress his point, Raut cited the example of Maharashtra where the JP Nadda-led party is not in power despite being the single-largest party.

Read more here

US: Fully Vaccinated WH Press Secy Jen Psaki Tests Positive For COVID; Met Biden Last Week

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The White House spokesperson informed that she had been experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. It is to mention that Psaki stepped back from joining the Europe tour with US President Joe Biden and delegation due to an unprecedented family "emergency" as one of her family members contracted the virus.

Read more here

Macron Accuses Morrison Of Lying Over AUKUS Deal; Aus Says 'didn't Deface Eiffel Tower'

In a renewed verbal charge in the ongoing AUKUS defence pact row, France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, October 31, accused Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of lying to him over a cancelled submarine deal that caused diplomatic trouble between the two countries. Australia enraged France after it unilaterally scrapped a submarine contract worth more than £40 billion in September in favour of a three-way pact with the US and Britain.

Read more here

Angela Merkel Says G20 Summit's Joint Declaration In Rome 'good Signal' For COP26

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed optimism on G20's position on climate, following the summit in Rome. Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, said the accord was a 'good signal' for COP26, in Glasgow. During the concluding press conference, Merkel stated that she was pleased to see a joint declaration that every leader could sign off on. On Sunday, leaders of the Group of 20 major countries agreed on a final declaration that encouraged "meaningful and effective" action to curb global warming while angering climate campaigners with few concrete commitments.

Read more here

Nawab Malik Slams NCSC Official's Meeting With Wankhede; To Complain To President Kovind

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik disapproved of National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Haldar's meeting with Sameer Wankhede and his family. Highlighting the procedure of adjudicating a complaint filed with the NCSC, he asserted that this body does not have the power to determine the authenticity of the caste certificate. Taking umbrage at the fact that Haldar gave a prima facie opinion in favour of the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director, Malik revealed that he will complain regarding this to President Ram Nath Kovind and the Union Social Justice Ministry.

Read more here