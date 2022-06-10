Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan has asked the Greek leadership to demilitarise the Aegean islands, underscoring that he wasn’t joking with the admonition. In a televised address that was broadcasted across the country, Erdogan warned Greece to “avoid dreams, acts and statements that will result in regret.” “Come to your senses,” he asserted. Notably, the 68-year-old leader, who is set to face the ballot in a year, has hardened his rhetoric against its western neighbour.

“We invite Greece to stop arming the islands that have non-military status and to act in accordance with international agreements,” he said. “I’m not joking, I’m speaking seriously. This nation is determined,” he added.

'Provocations'

In a later tweet, Erdogan asserted, "As an ally that has paid the highest price within NATO, we have calmly welcomed the provocations of Greece, which has not even responded to our military delegation meeting invitations for the last 2 years. However, we see that our counterpart misinterprets our patience and calm." He substantiated his point by adding that Athens continues to put pressure on the Turkish minorities in the western Thrace, Rhodes and Kos, ignoring international agreements, universal human rights and the values of the European Union.

Türkiye neither violates anyone’s rights or law, nor lets anyone violate its own. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) June 9, 2022

We leave it to the international community to decide what it means to demand 40,000 kilometres maritime jurisdiction for Meis island, which is less than 2 kilometres from our country’s mainland but more than 600 kilometres from Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) June 9, 2022

Ankara has accused Athens of building clandestine military outposts on the otherwise neutral islands. It has backed its stance by saying that it ceded the islands to Greece just on the condition of keeping it demilitarized. On Thursday, Erdogan said, “Turkey will not renounce its rights in the Aegean and will not back down from using rights that are established by international agreements when it comes to arming islands.” Meanwhile, Athens has argued its case stating Turkey has misinterpreted the international agreements and that it has legal grounds to justify the military buildup. The Mitsotakis administration also touted a possible Turkish declaration of war.

The relationship between Greece and Turkey has been alternating between periods of hostile acts and reconciliation ever since Greek independence from the Ottoman Empire in the 19th century. Both the countries have been marred in conflict over the Aegean sea and its hydrocarbon resources, and possession of Cyprus among other things.

(Image: AP)