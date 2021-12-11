Last Updated:

World's Coldest City: A Look At Winter Season In The Tiny Russian Hemlet Yakutsk

Yakutsk is the coldest city in the world with mercury dropping as low as -44 °F. It reported its lowest temperature in February 1987 at −83.9 °F.

The city is the capital of the Sakha Province which is situated in the northeastern part of Russia. Interestingly, the city is located along the Lena river and during winters the river becomes frozen.

It is situated in the continuous permafrost. It means Yakutsk is situated on Northern Hemisphere’s most southern border where land is covered by continuous permafrost or glacial ice. 

Founded in 1632 by the Cossacks, the city was originally called either the Lensky prison or the Yakutsk prison. 

The distance between the Russian capital Moscow and Yakutsk is 8,468 km. The city is majorly connected by the Lena highlway. 

Yakutsk also houses several theatres, museums and old houses from the Soviet era. The annual Ysyakh summer festival takes place the last weekend in June. 

At present, Yakutsk has a population of more than 250,000 people. Interestingly, Russki chai (which is a word for vodka) is how residents beat the crushing cold weather. 

This picture shared on Twitter depicts a Yakutsk resident throwing a bottle of warm water in a circular motion. 

