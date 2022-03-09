As Russia Continues Offensive On 14th Day, Russian Tanks Enter Ukraine With Soviet Flags

In an exclusive breakthrough, Republic Media Network has acquired footage of Russian tanks going across Ukraine with the Soviet Union flags flying as a symbol of their domination. As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 14th day, Republic TV has accessed images of Russian tanks bearing USSR flags.

In addition, according to British intelligence, Russia is failing to gain ground in the conflict, north of Kyiv. The UK Ministry of Defence claimed on Wednesday that two weeks after President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow's troops have failed to make "significant breakthroughs" northwest of Kyiv.

Further, hundreds of civilians have been murdered in Russian shelling of cities such as Kharkiv and Mariupol in the first 14 days of the war, with thousands of vulnerable people unable to flee the incessant pounding. Moreover, from 7 am GMT on Wednesday, the Kremlin has agreed to halt its attacks in order to protect humanitarian corridors between Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumi, Kharkiv, and Mariupol.

Ukraine blames Russia for prior failures to provide safe passage for civilians

Ukraine, on the other hand, has blamed Russian attacks for prior failures to provide safe passage for civilians. Moscow has also been chastised for proposing evacuation corridors through Russia and Belarus, which the Ukrainian government has rejected. According to the United Nations, the number of Ukrainians fleeing the conflict could be as high as 2.2 million. Furthermore, Ukraine plans to try to open six humanitarian corridors on Wednesday, according to the deputy prime minister. Iryna Vereshchuk stated in a video message that the Ukrainian army had agreed to stop firing in selected regions from 9 am to 9 pm.

The UN's High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said "help at the border" should take precedence over debates about how many refugees that each European country should receive. Moldova, a non-EU member that has taken in over 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, is particularly susceptible, according to Grandi.

