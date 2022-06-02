Last Updated:

In Pics: How Putin Destroys Countless Dreams As War Rages On Relentlessly In Ukraine

The conflict unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin defies statistics. It is a story best told in unsparing images of human suffering and resilience.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Russia-Ukraine war
1/9
Image: AP

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burning beside damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles fighting in Ukraine's Kharkiv. 

Russia-Ukraine war
2/9
Image: AP

Ukrainians gather in masses under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River in the initial days of the war.

Russia-Ukraine war
3/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian forces evacuating a pregnant woman whose hip was detached during Russian shelling in Mariupol.

Russia-Ukraine war
4/9
Image: AP

Anti-tank barricades block a street placed in preparation for a possible Russian offensive in Odesa.

Russia-Ukraine war
5/9
Image: AP

Destroyed Russian armoured vehicles on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine war
6/9
Image: AP

Firefighting operations underway at a bombed apartment building in Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine war
7/9
Image: AP

A woman navigates a debris-filled street where destroyed Russian military vehicles stand in Bucha.

Russia-Ukraine war
8/9
Image: AP

Children look out the window of an unheated Lviv-bound train.

Russia-Ukraine war
9/9
Image: AP

A 22-year-old military medic deployed on the front lines in eastern Ukraine lost both legs and left arm in a mine explosion.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Russias Invasion, Russia Ukraine war
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In pics: A look at Queen Elizabeth’s glinting 70 years on British throne

In pics: A look at Queen Elizabeth’s glinting 70 years on British throne
In Pics: As Ukraine war transcends 97 days, the woes of civilians doesn't seem to subside

In Pics: As Ukraine war transcends 97 days, the woes of civilians doesn't seem to subside