In Pics: How Putin Destroys Countless Dreams As War Rages On Relentlessly In Ukraine

Quick links:
A Russian armoured personnel carrier burning beside damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles fighting in Ukraine's Kharkiv.
Ukrainians gather in masses under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River in the initial days of the war.
Ukrainian forces evacuating a pregnant woman whose hip was detached during Russian shelling in Mariupol.
Anti-tank barricades block a street placed in preparation for a possible Russian offensive in Odesa.
A woman navigates a debris-filled street where destroyed Russian military vehicles stand in Bucha.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates