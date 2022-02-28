The Mayor of Kyiv on Monday, February 28, issued a resolute ‘shoot on sight' order to the Ukrainian armed forces, asking his Army to gun down anyone found plundering local shops and businesses, including, as previously reported, Russian soldiers that were observed collecting food and fuel in canisters having run out on supplies. Russian troops were allegedly observed looting food stores near the northeast city of Konotop earlier according to footage circulated by the Ukraine defence ministry.

They have been left without supplies and fuel after suffering heavy losses during a fight, Ukraine's defence ministry said. "They were walking around with oil drums trying to find fuel, and then looted a food store near Konotop,” the statement informed.

Several Russian armoured vehicles were burnt down by Ukrainian soldiers, claimed Kyiv’s forces. "They have a problem with fuel and supply," the statement said, adding there were cases of looting in local shops in the areas.

Republic Media Network’s special correspondent Shivani Sharma reporting live from the war zone informed that Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko has been establishing a more defiant footing against the invading forces to maintain his capital hold out as he announced a curfew, followed by the shooting orders. Republic, on the ground, observed a state of panic among civilians in the Ukrainian capital as they braced for gruelling Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city.

“The panic has sparked bulk buying and shortages, ensuing chaos across the local stores in Kyiv, and people are clearly worried about running out of supplies such as food and water,” Republic’s Sharma stated.

The mayor is also attempting to maintain law and order, to avoid instances of looting among the citizens due to the war hysteria and fear. The mayor had earlier announced in a recorded address on Telegram that there was no way that Kyiv’s residents might escape the city “because all ways are blocked, the city is completely encircled — everywhere is Russians.” He had said in televised remarks that the capital has been deprived of routes to evacuate the people. “And everyone who had plans to evacuate himself already moved.”

Although, as these messages caused widespread panic, and his spokesperson later tweeted that the mayor had misspoken. He had then posted on telegram that “Russian Internet publications spread information with reference to me that Kyiv is allegedly surrounded and evacuation of people is impossible. ... Do not believe lies! Trust information only from official sources.”

Those seen on Kyiv's streets 'could be considered a saboteur': Mayor Vitali Klitschko

As the Russian troops entered the capital city of 2.8 million, residents reacted with concern but also demonstrated the spirit to stay and protect the capital. Mayor Vitali Klitschko had then announced that he was ready to hand weapons to any civilian who wants to fight alongside forces and protect the sovereignty of their nation. But the situation overall started fraying when grocery stores started to shut down and residents fled to subway systems being used as bomb shelters. As many as nine civilians in Kyiv had been killed so far, the mayor told Associated Press.

While a curfew began about sundown on Saturday until 8 am Monday in the Capital, the Mayor asserted that any unauthorised person seen frolicking in local stores or outside during this time “could be considered a saboteur.” He then issued shoot on spot orders to Ukraine’s forces. His commands were fuelled by reports of six Russian saboteurs that were killed Saturday night, and many more that had infiltrated the city in the uniform of the Ukrainian soldiers.

"I just talked to the president (Volodymyr Zelenskyy). Everybody is not feeling so well,” Klitschko said, adding that city government employees were in shock but not depressed. “We show our character, our knowledge, our values,” he announced on Telegram. “To be honest, we don’t have 100% control,” said Klitschko.