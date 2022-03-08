Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Troops Attack Orthodox Church In Kharkiv As War Enters Day 13

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the 13th day, the latest visuals from the ground showed an attack by the Russian military on the Orthodox church of Kharkiv and the church in the village of Zhytomyr. Reporting live from the conflict zone, Republic Media Network had earlier recorded the devastation caused by Russian troops in Zhytomyr.

Speaking to the channel, Zhytomyr's mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn had revealed that more weaponry was needed to combat Russian aggression.

Kharkiv's Orthodox church attacked in Ukraine by Russia:

#WATCH | Kharkiv's Orthodox church attacked in Ukraine by Russia



Prior to this, Russian airstrikes had hit the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial in the country's capital Kyiv. Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had urged the Jewish community across the world to raise its voice against the burgeoning invasion.

Ukraine claims Russian troops have slowed down significantly

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday, "The thirteenth day of the heroic confrontation of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began. The opponent continues the offensive operation, but the pace of promotion of his troops has slowed significantly."

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Russia will meet in Turkey on March 10, stated reports after the third round of Russian and Ukrainian delegations failed to produce a positive outcome.

As Russia's aggression continues, Zelenskyy posted a video message stating he is not afraid and is not leaving Kyiv. On the 12th day of Russia's aggression, President Zelensky also affirmed that Ukraine is going to win this war. "I am staying in Kyiv. On Bankova. Not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this war!" he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the United States on Monday announced that over 500 US troops would be deployed in Europe to reinforce NATO's flank including Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece.

The Ukrainian President is also scheduled to address British MPs via video link later today. According to Sky News, UK Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Zelenskyy’s request to read a statement to the House of Commons at 5 pm GMT (10:30pm IST) on Tuesday. His speech will be shown on screens being installed in the chamber, and more than 500 headsets will also be provided to relay an English translation of his statement.