Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian MP Says 'West Not Doing Enough' Amid Moscow's Aggression

Describing the steps taken by the West against Russia as 'not enough,' Ukraine's youngest Member of Parliament Sviatoslav Yurash said that there is a need to declare the region 'a no-fly zone'. Speaking to ANI, the member of Parliament talked about India-Russia relations and the latter's increasing aggression on the war-torn country. 'Nothing is too much and all are welcome,' said Sviatoslav Yurash amid Russia Ukraine war situation.

Ukrainian member of Parliament says West 'not doing enough'

"Attack on Ukraine is coming in every direction. But the west is not even declaring a no-fly zone. We thank west for the help, but that's not enough. We are fighting for the fundamental rights of a nation. Russia is destroying one of the biggest European nations. Russia is looking at Ukraine as a colony. We understand West does the right thing after exhausting other options. The reality is, it takes time for those institutions to spring into action. We don't have time, so we're fighting Russian invaders. As far as the West is concerned, we have received a lot of aid. We have received a lot of help and we are thankful for that But again nothing is enough, nothing is too much and all are welcome," added Zelenskyy-led administration member.

'India can decide the fate of the century,' says Ukraine's official

Acknowledging that India and Russia share a 'strategic partnership,' the Ukrainian official said that India should look at what Russia is doing to its country.

"India is a country that can decide the fate of the century. We thank India for its humanitarian steps. India should look at Russia as an imperial power that is trying to make Ukraine a colony. India - Russia has a strategic partnership but should consider what Russia is doing to Ukraine. Other countries may try to follow Russia. Russia has broken all international rules of engagement. Sanctions on Russia is only a first step. Thousands of young perished in this conflict. Millions of refugees have fled our country. Russians still continue attack. Kyiv is under siege, and everybody is a soldier now. People and myself must take responsibility to save our future and country," he further mentioned.

Ukraine thankful to PM Modi over call to President Zelenskyy

India is one of those countries which will decide fate of this century. As far as Indian position on Russian relationship is concerned, thankful for the call PM Modi made to our President.We're thankful for humanitarian steps India has been making: Sviatoslav Yurash, Ukrainian MP pic.twitter.com/kRFDJ5Y6cZ — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

Image: ANI/AP