Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainians' Faces Reflect Steep Plight As Putin's Aggression Continues

Quick links:
Over one million people have fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the former Soviet country, the UNHCR said.
In city basements, streets and train stations, the faces of Ukrainians reflect the steep emotional toll the constant Russian airstrikes have caused in the past eight days.
In Ukraine’s largest city, families have even settled into subway stations or crowded into basements seeking shelter from Russian bombardment.
Volunteer fighters in their 60s picked through the remains of shattered homes as elderly neighbours wept at the destruction caused by what residents called a Russian airstrike in Gorenka.
In a public park in the capital city, civilians are also learning about weapons during a training session by the Ukrainian right-wing group Right Sector.
Additionally, members of the Georgian Legion were involved in training civilians to adapt them with the self-defence capabilities in case of attack by the Russian military.
People in Kyiv have moved to underground railway stations as well, as they are being used as bomb shelters in order to protect themselves from Russian airstrikes in the capital city.
On the other hand, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men and women are returning home from across Europe to help defend their homeland.
"We have to defend our homeland. Who else if not us,” said a moustachioed man in front of a group of some 20 Ukrainian truck drivers walking to the checkpoint to enter Ukraine.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates