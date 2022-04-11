Ukraine Captures Chechen Troops' Vehicles; Ukrainian Paratroopers Destroy Russian Missiles

With the unending conflict between Russia and Ukraine going into almost two months, and as the war enters day 47, Ukrainian troops have captured more than 982 Russian vehicles. Among them are some of the Russian army’s most sophisticated ground-based sensors and electronic-warfare systems. The kind of destruction and military offensives carried out by Russian troops in the war-torn Ukraine can be seen in visuals accessed by Republic Media Network.

Ukrainian forces were deployed to capture the vehicles of Chechen troops. The Chechen army was called on by Russia's President Vladimir Putin wherein he said that Chechen owes a lot to Russia and taking this into consideration, he said, they should send in their volunteers and militants on the ground to fight along with with Russian troops against Ukraine and carry out military offensives. Following this, several volunteers of the Chechen army were seen on the ground. Visuals of Ukrainian troops capturing Chechen army members and their vehicles can be seen as Russia retreats from Ukraine.

Russian offensives had been carried out even if there had been a change in the Russian strategy to capture Ukraine. Images have been tracked of several cities including Chernihiv where civilians have been left to survive amidst the destruction and chaos, in the aftermath of the shelling and destruction that took place in Ukraine.

Rescue operations are in full swing with the ongoing demining operations. Civilian life had been disrupted in Ukraine due to the shelling that had taken place with air-strikes and bombardments that was being carried out by the Russian troops.

Ukrainian paratroopers destroy Russian Tanks

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed the Russian missiles using the anti-tank guided missiles. The Ukrainian paratroopers had neutralised three Russian tanks and a fuel tanker of Russia. The Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that their units are successfully destroying the weapons, military equipment, and manpower of the Russian invaders on Ukrainian soil.

Previously, the Ukrainian paratroopers had destroyed several of Russia’s Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters with the Ukrainian-made Stugna anti-tank missile system.

Earlier, Russia planned to capture the entire Kyiv but there seems to be a change in the strategy of Russian troops as the entire military is retreating from areas around the capital Kyiv and moving towards the western part of Donbas.

Image: AP