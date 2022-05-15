US Supermarket Shooting: FBI Probing Case After 10 Killed In Racially-motivated Hate Crime

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday termed the mass shooting at the Buffalo supermarket as a racially motivated hate crime. While addressing the press conference following the killing of at least ten people, Stephen Belongia, special agent in charge of the FBI's Buffalo field office, said that the department is investigating the incident as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism. The suspected gunman was identified as Payton Gendron, a white resident of Conklin. "We are investigating this incident as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism," Belongia said during a briefing, reported Sputnik News agency.

Watch the video of the supermarket shooting here:

Police detains the accused teenager

Notably, the statement from the FBI officer came nearly an hour after a teenage gunman wearing military gear and live streaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, resulting in the killing of at least ten people. As per the media briefing, three people were critically injured in the incident. Police said 11 of the victims were Black and two are white.

"This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. "The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained," he added.

As per city Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the gunman initially shot four people outside the store, wherein three were fatally injured. A retired Buffalo police officer, who was working as a security guard in the supermarket, tried to control the gunman by firing multiple shots at him. However, the bullet hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest and had no effect. Later, in the gunfight, the teenager killed the security guard. As of now, the accused teenager is in police custody and a court hearing is scheduled for next week. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Police department took to the social media platforms and urged the people to stay away from the area.

Image: AP