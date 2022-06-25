Adnan Sami's transformation grabs attention as he holidays with family in Maldives
Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
Adnan Sami is currently enjoying his vacation in the Maldives and his fat to fit transformation grabbed all the attention. Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
Here, Adnan is seen enjoying Japanese cuisine with his wife Roya Faryabi and daughter Medina Sami Khan. Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
The singer is seen having a fun time with his daughter in the pool. Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
Sami even shared a mushy picture with his wife and both looked adorable. Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
The singer is seen enjoying the rainy weather in the Maldives while posing in the swimming pool. Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
The Tera Chehra crooner is holidaying at Kuda Villingili Resort, Maldives. Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
As per Adnan Sami's Instagram post, this is his first visit to the popular Indian Ocean tourist destination. Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld