Adnan Sami's transformation grabs attention as he holidays with family in Maldives
Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
Adnan Sami is currently enjoying his vacation in the Maldives and his fat to fit transformation grabbed all the attention.
Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
Here, Adnan is seen enjoying Japanese cuisine with his wife Roya Faryabi and daughter Medina Sami Khan.
Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
The singer is seen having a fun time with his daughter in the pool.
Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
Sami even shared a mushy picture with his wife and both looked adorable.
Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
The singer is seen enjoying the rainy weather in the Maldives while posing in the swimming pool.
Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
The Tera Chehra crooner is holidaying at Kuda Villingili Resort, Maldives.
Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld
As per Adnan Sami's Instagram post, this is his first visit to the popular Indian Ocean tourist destination.
Image: Instagram/@adnansamiworld