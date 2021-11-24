Dwayne Johnson, Ross Butler and other actors gearing up for DCEU debut
Noah Centineo will star in Black Adam as he makes his DC debut as Atom Smasher.
Famous for his role in Mamma Mia!, Pierce Brosnan will play Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate in Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature Lucy Liu for the first time in a DCEU film as she plays the role of Kalypso.
Well known for his role as Zach Dempsey in 13 Reasons Why, Ross Butler will soon make his DCEU debut in Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Dwayne Johnson is all set to play Black Adam in the upcoming film by the same name based on the DC Comics character.
Leslie Grace is currently gearing up for her DCEU debut with Batgirl, which will release in 2022 on HBO Max.
