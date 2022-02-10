Emma Roberts' Birthday: Girl Next Door-inspired looks to steal from the actor's closet
Image: Instagram/@emmaroberts
Emma Roberts paired this yellow blazer with a pair of wide-leg denim to create this uber-cool semi-formal look.
Image: Instagram/@emmaroberts
Emma created this perfect fall outfit as she paired a brown-plaid skirt with an oversized sweatshirt of the same brown hue. The actor topped off her ensemble with white pair of loafers.
Image: Instagram/@emmaroberts
The actor also gave major maternity fashion goals throughout her pregnancy. Every mom-to-be should take a cue from Emma and add this floral easy-breezy yet stylish dress in their wardrobe.
Image: Instagram/@emmaroberts
Emma paired these two summer essentials, a tank top and denim shorts, and created the perfect beach outfit for the summer.
Image: Instagram/@emmaroberts
Who thought red pants could look this good? this colour blocking outfit of Emma could be a good way to bring change to your everyday wear.
Image: Instagram/@emmaroberts
A light printed shirt and denim is the best combo for when you want to go out but also not put in any effort. Emma used a bright green pair of loafers to add a dash of color to this simple ensemble.
Image: Instagram/@emmaroberts
Take a cue from Emma Roberts and add this Little White Dress to your wardrobe. The cute lace dress worn by Emma is suitable for various different occasions, be it a date or a brunch date with your girlfriends.
Image: Instagram/@emmaroberts