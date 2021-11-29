From 'Hamatora' to 'Tsuritama': Top 5 underrated animes in last 10 years
'Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere' is a sci-fi anime that depicts humanity's failed attempts to travel into space to flee the dying Earth.
'Tsuritama' revolves around an underutilized sport, fishing. Not mainly focusing on the bombastic drama and action sequences, the plot of the anime is majorly small and personal.
'AnoHana: The Flower We Saw That Day' focuses on a group of six sixth-grade-age who drift apart after one of them dies. The aftermath shows how the ghost of the friend returns asking for his help in granting her 'wish.'
'The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent' is a charming tale about a woman’s magical entrepreneurship in a fantasy world.
'Samurai Flamenco' revolves around the journey of male model Masayoshi Hazama as he undertakes his lifelong goal of being a superhero.
