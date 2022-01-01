From NASA to ISRO, top 5 launches awaiting us in 2022
Image: SpaceX/NASA
NASA will launch four private astronauts to the International Space Station on February 28 under its collaboration with Axiom Space
Image: Twitter/@Kathy Leuders
SpaceX is likely to conduct its first-ever orbital flight of the next-generation Starship this year
Image: SpaceX
ISRO is expected to launch the Chandrayaan 3 mission in 2022 as the preparations are now in final stages
Image: ISRO
The European Space Agency will send its rover 'Rosalind Franklin' to Mars in 2022 which will touchdown the red planet next year
Image: Thales Alenia Space
ISRO will conduct two unmanned launches under the Gaganyaan mission and send first Indian astronauts to space in 2023
Image: ISRO