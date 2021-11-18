India vs New Zealand: 5 players who shone in 1st T20I
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma scored 48 off 36 balls and helped India achieve a commanding position in the game before he was dismissed by Trent Boult.
Image: BCCI
Martin Guptill top-scored in last night's match as he made 70 off just 42 balls. In the process, he also made his first T20I fifty against India.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav scored 62 of 40 balls to help his side win the game. He was also named the player of the match for his brilliant knock.
Image: BCCI
Mark Chapman scored his first fifty for New Zealand as he helped his side post a defendable total. Chapman scored 63 off 50 balls before he was removed by Ashwin.
Image: BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets and finished as India's most economical bowler ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who also picked two wickets to his name.
Image: BCCI