Priyanka Chopra: Take inspiration from actor's colourful wardrobe
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
It’s hard to take eyes off of Priyanka’s white satin dress, which she wore during her restaurant opening, SONA, in New York.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra wore a green powersuit from the Valentino Spring 2022 collection. The purple shirt adds a retro-chic vibe to it.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka looks dreamy in this shiny green button-up shirt, cream floral wrap skirt and a 6-inches golden heels.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
This beautiful blue and white broad checked dress is a perfect fit for a summer outing with friends.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra looks graceful in her snakeskin print midi dress and coat.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka poses on a yatch as she wears a yellow swimsuit teamed up with a white hat.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
The look gives more of a formal vibe. A white blazer-peplum top and a black skirt looks decent. To add a pinch of style, Priyanka paired it with a cropped blazer.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Giving us some major winter vibes, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor dons a silver skirt and a woolen white crop top, paired with a statement ankle length overcoat.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra