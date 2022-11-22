Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 22 ,2022
Qatar 2022: Meet the female referees officiating at a men’s World Cup in a historic first
Image: AP
For the first time in history, women referees have been selected to officiate at the FIFA men’s World Cup.
Image: AP
36-year-old Yamashita Yoshimi is all set to make her 2nd consecutive appearance at the World Cup, having officiated during the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
Image: AP
The Japanese referee Yoshimi also officiated matches during the 2020 Olympic Games.
Image: AP
Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga will be one of the three female referees, officiating at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.
Image: AP
Much like Yoshimi, Salima also officiated games at the 2019 Women's World Cup, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the men's Africa Cup of Nations, this year.
Image: AP
Stephanie Frappart is arguably the most recognized name in the list, who will officiate matches at Qatar 2022.
Image: AP
38-year-old Frappart is the first woman in history to officiate a Champions League game, alongside her long list of achievements.
Image: @FIFAWorldCup/Twitter
Meanwhile, Neuza Back, Karen Diaz Medina, and Kathryn Nesbitt will be three of the 69 assistant referees at the World Cup.
Image: AP
Find Out More