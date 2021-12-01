Spotify Wrapped 2021: BTS' Billboard top-charting hits with millions of streams
Image: Twitter/@BangtanPartyBr
BTS' collaboration with British rock band Coldplay for the song 'My Universe' earned them the top spot on Billboard‘s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
Released in 2020, 'Dynamite' topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also landed the band their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
Image: Twitter/@TWICEANALYTICS
BTS' smash hit 'Butter' claimed the top spot at the Billboard‘s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart for the week of December 4. The song had also topped the Billboard Hot 100 list.
Image: Twitter/@BTSPublicity
BTS latest hoit Permission to Dance' took the third spot at the Billboard‘s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart for the week of December 4.
Image: Twitter/@BTSupdate_7
Released on November 20, 2020, 'Life Goes On' debuted number one on the Billboard Hot 100 becoming the first primarily Korean-language song to debut atop the chart.
Image: Twitter/@ARMYonSpotify