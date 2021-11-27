Top 5 Three Pointer NBA Shooters in last 75 Years

Ray Allen is undoubtedly one of the best three-point shooter in the NBA's 75-year history. The two-time NBA champion has played 1,300 games over his career and made 2,973 three-pointers in that period
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is second in the list having made 2,924 three-pointers in his NBA career to date.
Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller played 1389 games over his career and shot 2,560 three-pointers. He is one of 8 players to achieve 50-40-90 season (50% FG, 40% 3-pt, 90% FT season).
James Harden is fourth in the list of prolific 3 point shooters having made 2,495 shots in 895 games at an average of 36.4%.
Kyle Korver is fifth all-time in three-pointers made. Korver has made total of 2,450 three-pointers and was the most efficient three-point shooter in 4 seasons of his career (2010, 2014, 2015, and 2017).
