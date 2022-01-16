Top 7 K-pop girl icons as per their brand reputation ranking

Lisa, a member of South Korea's one of the most famous girl bands, BLACKPINK, topped the brand reputation ranking chart for January 2022, with a brand reputation ranking score of 3.82 million.
Image: Instagram/@blackpinkofficial
Aespa's Winter grabbed the second position with a scorer of 3.49.
Image: Instagram/@aespa_official
Another member of BLACKPINK, Jeanie, came third in the ranking for the month with a score of 3.39 million.
Image: Instagram/@blackpinkofficial
Aespa's Karina also maintained her fourth position, but this time her score rose to 3.27 million.
Image: Instagram/@aespa_official
With a score of 3.09 million, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon grabbed the fifth position.
Image: Instagram/@girlsgeneration
Seemingly there was a neck to neck competition between the sixth and seventh position. However, Girls' Generation's Yoona came sixth with a score of 2.75 million.
Image: Instagram/@girlsgeneration
BLACKPINK's Jisoo came seventh with a score of 2.67 million.
Image: Instagram/@blackpinkofficial