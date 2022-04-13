Ukraine takes stock of war aftermath, gears for major offensive in eastern Donbass
Volunteers across the streets in Bucha were seen wearing white biohazard suits as they loaded dead bodies into a truck.
Elsewhere in Bucha, forensic investigators investigating allegations of war crimes by the Russian troops gathered at the site of a mass graves.
Ukrainians mourned the death of loved ones in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where the mayor said more than 403 civilian bodies have been found.
Meanwhile in Kharkiv, Ukrainian firefighters scrambled to put out fires after Russian shelling destroyed a culinary school near the city’s airport.
Anatoliy Fedoruk said during press conference in Kyiv that he told a nearby mayor he needed "at least 300 wooden coffins" with crosses and other "ritual items." "We were not ready to have so many dead bodies," he added.
Ukrainians took stock of death and destruction the war has wrought on day 48 as they also geared for major offfensive in eastern Donbass region.
