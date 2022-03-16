Mar 16 ,2022
Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS Pro soundbar launched in India: Check specs and price
Image: Zebronics
The Zebronics Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby is a 5.1 soundbar with dual wireless satellites and a powerful subwoofer.

It generates a total output of 525 Watts. The subwoofer in the units outputs 150 Watts, a soundbar of 225 Watts and two rear tweeters that output 75 Watts each.

This is the subwoofer of the Zebronics soundbar. It can be placed alongside the soundbar or at a small distance from it.

The soundbar supports connectivity options such as HDMI Arc, optical input, AUX mode, wireless BT v5.0 and a USB pendrive port that supports up to 32GB of songs.

The Zebronics soundbar supports Dolby Audio output. Users will now be able to enjoy compatible OTT contents with the essence of Dolby, using the HDMI ARC and optical mode on input.

While the listing price of the product is too high (Rs. 48,999), it is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 16,999.

